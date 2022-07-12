(KRON) — US News released its list of the 15 richest counties in the United States on Monday and four California counties made the cut — all in the Bay Area. US News used median household income to determine its list.

Santa Clara County (#3), San Mateo County (#4), Marin County (#8) and San Francisco County (#12) were the four counties to make the list. The top two counties nationwide were both in Virginia: Falls Church and Loundoun County.

Loundoun County’s nation-highest median household income was $147,111 and Falls Church was just $189 behind. Santa Clara County’s third-most median household income was $130,089. San Mateo County’s was $128,091, Marin County’s was $121,671 and San Francisco County’s was $119,136.

For the study, US News obtained data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for the years 2016-2020. The economic affect of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted one year of the five used for the survey.

“These data only reflect a small part of the impact of the pandemic on social, economic and housing measures,” the Census Bureau said.

The survey found that the nation’s median household income rose 10 percent from 2011-2015 after being adjusted for inflation. In total, 49 counties have median household incomes above $100,000.

Marin County, San Mateo County and Santa Clara County all ranked in the Top 100 of US News’ lists of healthiest communities and urban communities with high-performing economies as well. San Mateo County was the highest ranked California county on both of those lists.