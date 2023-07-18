(KRON) — The 2023 Michelin Guide was released on Tuesday, and it featured plenty of Bay Area restaurants. Four restaurants were given a new star this year in addition to the large list of eateries that had one already.

Three restaurants were newly awarded one Michelin star, and two restaurants received a green star. One restaurant, San Francisco’s Aphotic, received both. According to the Michelin Guide, a green star “highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.”

Aphotic

Located near Fourth Street and Folsom Street in San Francisco, Aphotic serves seafood good enough to earn it a Michelin star and a Green star.

“Aptly named after the ocean’s sunless depths, this vast, tenebrous space is leagues away from the mundane, offering a rarefied pescatarian tasting menu that abounds with personality,” Michelin wrote.

Auro

Auro is located in the Napa County city of Calistoga, at the Four Seasons resort. It serves modern American, upscale cuisine.

“Thanks to skills honed in some of the Bay Area’s most notable kitchens, Chef Rogelio Garcia displays a distinctly Californian perspective, using precise technique in order to highlight exceptional ingredients — most of which are sourced locally, including from on-site gardens,” Michelin wrote.

Nari

San Francisco Thai restaurant Nari is also a newcomer on the Michelin list. It sits in Japantown, just off Geary Boulevard on Post Street.

“This sleek retreat located within Hotel Kabuki delivers a one-two punch with a dramatic setting and accomplished cooking,” Michelin wrote.

Pomet

Pomet, which is on Piedmont Avenue near 40th Street in Oakland, received a Green star.

“The team here unites the owner of a family-owned farm K & J Orchards and Chef Alan Hsu; we work with regenerative ranchers for our beef, lamb, pork, chicken; wood pruned from the farms or retired trees are used in our wood fire oven,” the restaurant wrote.

Other Michelin star restaurants

There are plenty of other restaurants across the region and the state that received Michelin stars. For a full list, click HERE.