PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames.

The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. While it’s still under investigation, officials believe this fire started at AJ’s Quick Clean.

One fire unit remained on scene Thursday morning waiting for investigators.

Late Wednesday night, firefighters arrived on scene to a blaze coming from inside AJ’s Quick Clean, a dry-cleaning service located between Bill’s Cafe and Phill’s Coffee.

The fire eventually burst through the roof and spread into neighboring businesses.

Multiple units responded to the scene, which shut down Middlefield Road. It has since be reopened.

While the buildings are still standing, all four businesses did suffer damages inside. Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.