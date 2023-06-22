(KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced on Twitter. Approximately 40 firefighters responded to the blaze on the intersection of Tully Road and Capitol Expressway.

The “wind-aided” grass fire resulted in damage to four vehicles at a nearby dealership, SJPD said. Officials did not specify what car dealer had its cars damaged, but there is a Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti dealerships in the area.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire is currently two acres. Photos of the scene were posted by SJFD (below).

(San Jose Fire Department)

