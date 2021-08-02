4 cars towed in connection with Oakland sideshow

OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police towed four vehicles in connection with an illegal sideshow in West Oakland Sunday.
Officers in a helicopter and on the ground spotted “20 vehicles and 20 ATVs driving recklessly in the area of 12th and Peralta streets,” according to a brief announcement from Oakland police Monday.
Officers also issued one citation, police said.
Police didn’t say what time the sideshow took place, the types of vehicles towed or the nature of the citation.
