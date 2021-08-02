4 cars towed in connection with Oakland sideshow

HORIZONTAL – The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police towed four vehicles in connection with an illegal sideshow in West Oakland Sunday.

Our Sideshow Enforcement Officers were able to tow 4 vehicles during an illegal sideshow event on Sunday. OPD's helicopter ARGUS and officers on the ground witnessed 20 vehicles & 20 ATVs driving recklessly in the area of 12th & Peralta Streets. Officers also issued one citation. pic.twitter.com/uxITsLKxnp — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 2, 2021

Officers in a helicopter and on the ground spotted “20 vehicles and 20 ATVs driving recklessly in the area of 12th and Peralta streets,” according to a brief announcement from Oakland police Monday.

Officers also issued one citation, police said.

Police didn’t say what time the sideshow took place, the types of vehicles towed or the nature of the citation.

