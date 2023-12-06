(KRON) — A $4 check to RadioShack from late Apple Computer founder Steve Jobs is up for auction and has drawn a bid of over $33,000 as of Wednesday morning. The check, which was written on July 23, 1976, was written out for $4.01 and signed by Jobs himself.

The check from Apple Computer Company appears to be on a standard Wells Fargo Bank issued check. Jobs, who launched Apple together with Steve Wozniak just a few months before the check was written, signed it “Steven Jobs.”

The check uses Apple’s first official address at 770 Welch Road, Ste. 154 in Palo Alto. That address, according to the auction house, was for an answering service and mail drop location that the company used when it was still operating out of Jobs’ family garage.

The check is “in very fine condition,” according to the auction house. Bidding for the check closes at 3 p.m. Wednesday.