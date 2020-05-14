4 dead, 1 hospitalized in San Jose crash

Fatal crash in San Jose on Thursday, May 14, 2020. / Will Tran – KRON4 News

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Four people are dead, one hospitalized, and one person arrested following a deadly crash in San Jose.

The crash happened Wednesday just after 10 p.m. in the area near southbound SR-85 and the northbound Cottle Road on-ramp.

Of the four who died, three were men and the fourth victim was a woman, according to CHP.

Another man remains at the hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

