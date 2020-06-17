Live Now
4 dead after car goes off Carquinez Bridge

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Four people are dead after the car they were traveling in veered off the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday night.

The bridge connects Crockett and Vallejo.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. just east of Pomona Street.

CHP believes the car went off the bridge and hit a stationary train just below.

All four victims died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

