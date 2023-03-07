STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate shootings and another act of violence left four people dead over the weekend in Stockton, police said.

A man was found dead Sunday with head injuries at Mormon Slough near Airport Way, police said. Police said homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the man’s death.

A double shooting over the weekend happened Saturday evening in the 2100 block of South Airport Way. Two men, ages 29 and 24, were found shot at the scene and were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Another shooting took place Friday, when a 55-year-old woman was found shot inside a van in the area of El Dorado Street and 5th Street. Police said they responded to the scene at 5:41 a.m. and the woman was taken by medics to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No motive or suspect information in connection with the four deaths has been released by police.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to contact the Stockton Police Departments non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

