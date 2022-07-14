SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people and two cats were displaced after a home caught on fire in San Jose on Thursday afternoon. San Jose Fire Department crews responded to the two-alarm fire at 1:08 p.m. on the 1300 block of Tanaka Drive.

Firefighters knocked down the fire by 1:37 p.m. At 1:58 p.m., the fire was under control. SJFD crews cleared the scene by 3:21 p.m.

The displaced residents did not request Red Cross services, SJFD said. There were no reports of injuries.

There have been several notable fires in San Jose over the past few months. On June 8, a suspect was arrested for starting a fire that caused substantial damage at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church near San Jose State University.

In April, a massive fire broke out at a Home Depot in San Jose. A suspect was arrested for starting that fire and stealing goods from the store as it burned.