OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Four people escaped injury in a commercial fire in Oakland Thursday morning, fire officials said. The blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. in a warehouse area at 92nd Avenue and G Street.

Four people were living on the mezzanine area of the building, Oakland fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said. All declined medical treatment, Hunt said. The fire was under control at 8:24 a.m.

Hunt said it appears the fire was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

