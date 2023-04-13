(KRON) — Three firearms and a “ghost gun” were recovered, and six people were arrested in two separate incidents Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Oakland Police Department. In the first incident, OPD officers investigating a felony vehicle stop in the 1900 block of 16th Avenue saw a vehicle matching the description of one involved in a recent shooting.

Officers assigned to the Violent Crime Operations Center conducted a traffic stop and took five adults into custody. Three firearms were also recovered, police said.

In a different incident, officers recovered a privately made firearm — commonly known as a “ghost gun” — with an extended magazine. Officers were deployed shortly after 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of 61st Avenue for an armed carjacking.

After conducting a search, officers located a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of Seminary Avenue. Patrol Division officers conducted a vehicle stop and took a juvenile into custody.

At least a dozen firearms have been recovered by Oakland PD officers this week. So far this year, OPD officers have recovered nearly 300 firearms.