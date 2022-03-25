SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?
Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.
1. 5K Run & Polar Plunge – San Francisco
Join the family-friendly fun run along the Bay on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. For more details, visit the website.
2. Penguins 5K & Kids Fun Run – San Rafael
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, come participate in a 5K to support the Penguin’s Track and Field program. For more details, visit the website.
3. International Wedding Show – Santa Clara
Time to start planning your wedding — Come to the wedding expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, visit the website.
4. Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga – San Francisco
Come practice yoga at Lake Merritt from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. For more details, visit the website.