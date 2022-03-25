SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. 5K Run & Polar Plunge – San Francisco

Join the family-friendly fun run along the Bay on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. For more details, visit the website.

2. Penguins 5K & Kids Fun Run – San Rafael

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, come participate in a 5K to support the Penguin’s Track and Field program. For more details, visit the website.

3. International Wedding Show – Santa Clara

Time to start planning your wedding — Come to the wedding expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, visit the website.

4. Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga – San Francisco

Come practice yoga at Lake Merritt from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. For more details, visit the website.