4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Free Outdoor Cinema Nights – San Francisco

The Warriors are hosting summer movie nights outside of the Chase Center. This Saturday, you can catch ‘Black Panther’ starting at 6 p.m. For more details, visit this website.

2. Petaluma Music Festival – Petaluma

Come out to the 14th Annual Petaluma Music Festival on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. For more details, visit this website.

3. Welcome Back Block Party – Oakland

The Welcome Back Block Party will be on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. outside the Fox Theater. Come out and support the local community. For more details, visit this website.

4. Java & Jazz – Concord

On Sunday, the ‘Throwback’ Java & Jazz event will be at the Concord Historical Society from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s all part of the Concord Jazz Festival. For more details, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News