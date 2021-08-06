4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Free Outdoor Cinema Nights – San Francisco

The Warriors are hosting summer movie nights outside of the Chase Center. This Saturday, you can catch ‘Black Panther’ starting at 6 p.m. For more details, visit this website.

2. Petaluma Music Festival – Petaluma

Come out to the 14th Annual Petaluma Music Festival on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. For more details, visit this website.

3. Welcome Back Block Party – Oakland

The Welcome Back Block Party will be on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. outside the Fox Theater. Come out and support the local community. For more details, visit this website.

4. Java & Jazz – Concord

On Sunday, the ‘Throwback’ Java & Jazz event will be at the Concord Historical Society from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s all part of the Concord Jazz Festival. For more details, visit this website.