4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Chabot Space and Science Center

The Chabot Space & Science Center reopened on Friday, Nov. 12. The center is excited to welcome visitors back for new exhibits. It opens at 10 a.m. on the weekends. For more details, visit their website.

2. Coffee Festival

Coffee lovers! Enjoy specialty roasters and coffee shops on Saturday and Sunday at Fort Mason Center for the Arts and Culture. The festival begins at 9 a.m. For more details, visit their website.

3. Free Roller Disco and Burning Man Art Car Fest

Come skate, bike, or scoot at Pier 70 — The Church of 8 Wheels will bring the music and good vibes on Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. For more details, visit their website.

4. Lego Festival

Do you or your kids love Legos? Brick Palooza Lego Festival will begin at 10 a.m. For more details, visit their website.