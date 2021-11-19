4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Fun on the Farm — San Ramon

Enjoy some free activities and crafts on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Home Farms Historic Parks. This Saturday will be all about bread and jam. For more details, visit the website.

2. Holiday Cookie Decorating Class — Redwood City

Time to spread some holiday cheer with baked goods! Find out new decorating skills on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Community Activities Building. For more details, visit the website.

3. Apollo 12 Splashdown & Space Exploration Day — Alameda

Join the USS Hornet to celebrate the recovery of all Navy Apollo 12 astronauts and space programs. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, visit the website.

4. Thanksgiving Celebration with Snoopy — Santa Rosa

Come celebrate a Peanuts-style Thanksgiving on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2301 Hardies Lane. For more details, visit the website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News