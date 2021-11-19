4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Fun on the Farm — San Ramon

Enjoy some free activities and crafts on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Home Farms Historic Parks. This Saturday will be all about bread and jam. For more details, visit the website.

2. Holiday Cookie Decorating Class — Redwood City

Time to spread some holiday cheer with baked goods! Find out new decorating skills on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Community Activities Building. For more details, visit the website.

3. Apollo 12 Splashdown & Space Exploration Day — Alameda

Join the USS Hornet to celebrate the recovery of all Navy Apollo 12 astronauts and space programs. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, visit the website.

4. Thanksgiving Celebration with Snoopy — Santa Rosa

Come celebrate a Peanuts-style Thanksgiving on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2301 Hardies Lane. For more details, visit the website.