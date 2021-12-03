4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Gingerbread House Party – Half Moon Bay

Come decorate gingerbread houses, cookies, and more at the Oceano Hotel and Spa on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more details, visit the website.

2. Hometown Holidays – Redwood City

Santa will be in Redwood City on Saturday! Come enjoy some music and fun rides for the kids from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, visit the website.

3. Handcrafted Holiday – Walnut Creek

The Handcrafted Holiday Sale will be this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be at the Shadelands Art Center. For more details, visit the website.

4. Holiday Party – San Jose

Hayrides, roasting marshmallows, a scavenger hunt, and even Santa Claus! Come enjoy a day of fun from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, visit the website.