4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. SantaCon – San Francisco

SantaCon is back! Bars are being cautious as COVID-19 continues to spread and proof of vaccination will be required for those celebrating indoors. For more details, visit the website.

2. Annual Lighted Boat Parade – Sausalito

Come enjoy two days of family fun holiday events in Sausalito. Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, the lighted boat parade and fireworks will begin. For more details, visit the website.

3. Lighted Boat Parade – Petaluma

The Petaluma Yacht Club is hosting a holiday lighted parade on the Petaluma River on Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details, visit the website.

4. Lighted Boat Parade – San Mateo

Come celebrate the holidays with the Coyote Point Yacht Club. The event begins around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more details, visit the website.