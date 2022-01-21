4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Alfred Hitchcock’s Walking Tour – San Francisco

Come take a tour on Sunday and discover what made San Francisco one of Alfred Hitchcock’s favorite cities. For more details, visit the website.

2. Frozen Fun Classic Scooter Run – Sebastopol

Take a ride through scenic west Sonoma County to the coast on Sunday. For more details, visit the website.

3. Salsa Dancing – Sausalito

Enjoy some salsa dancing and live music every Sunday at the Seahorse restaurant in Sausalito. For more details, visit the website.

4. Lunchtime Sessions – Oakland

Grab your picnic blanket, lunch, and come enjoy a live performance outside at the 10th Street Amphitheater on Saturday. For more details, visit the website.

