4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Lady Beetle Hike – Oakland

Take a hike on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and learn about lady beetles. For more details, visit the website.

2. Chinese New Year Festival Kickoff Parade – San Francisco

Head to Chinatown on Saturday to enjoy a mini parade and ribbon-cutting ceremony. For more details, visit the website.

3. West Coast Beard & Mustache Championships – Mill Valley

Did you grow out a nice long beard while working from home? Head over to Mill Valley to help raise money for a non-profit to end youth homelessness. For more details, visit the website.

4. Light Up the Night Bike Parade – San Francisco

Come out to ride bikes with lights, reflectors and other fun accessories through Golden Gate Park. For more details, visit the website.