SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1) Superhero Run – Union City

It’s not Halloween yet, but if you want to dress up as your favorite superhero (or villain), check out the Superhero 5K Fun Run & Walk starting at 8 a.m. Sunday in Union City.

Awards will be given away for a costume contest that will be held after the race.

Pre-registration has closed, but folks can do walk-up registrations on the day of the race.

The race will happen rain or shine.

Full event details can be read here.

2) Reggae Sundays – San Francisco

This free, all-ages concert will be on March 6 at Golden Gate Park, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Reggae performers include Irie Dole and special guest DJ Green B, according to the event’s page.

3) 100,000 Free Tulips – San Francisco

Folks can choose from a selection of 100,000 tulips for free in Union Square on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

Entry to the tulip garden is free. Full event details here.

4) Lighted Art Festival – Napa

This free event can give people a nice walk outdoors in downtown Napa with a number of lighted art sculptures.

The Napa Lighted Art Festival will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends — ending on March 13.

Full event details here.