SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?
Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.
1) Superhero Run – Union City
It’s not Halloween yet, but if you want to dress up as your favorite superhero (or villain), check out the Superhero 5K Fun Run & Walk starting at 8 a.m. Sunday in Union City.
Awards will be given away for a costume contest that will be held after the race.
Pre-registration has closed, but folks can do walk-up registrations on the day of the race.
The race will happen rain or shine.
Full event details can be read here.
2) Reggae Sundays – San Francisco
This free, all-ages concert will be on March 6 at Golden Gate Park, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Reggae performers include Irie Dole and special guest DJ Green B, according to the event’s page.
3) 100,000 Free Tulips – San Francisco
Folks can choose from a selection of 100,000 tulips for free in Union Square on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m.
Entry to the tulip garden is free. Full event details here.
4) Lighted Art Festival – Napa
This free event can give people a nice walk outdoors in downtown Napa with a number of lighted art sculptures.
The Napa Lighted Art Festival will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends — ending on March 13.
Full event details here.