4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Lowrider Car Show – San Francisco

The lowrider car show in San Francisco will be a free event. It starts at noon on Sunday, but make sure to grab a jacket as it will be breezy in the City!

Details here.

2. Schulz Museum Free Admission Day – Santa Rosa

The Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is free for all the Snoopy lovers out there. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Details here.

3. Bowlero Free Bowling – Alameda

More free events! The grand opening of Bowlero Bowling in Alameda is offering free bowling. It is a first come-first serve event. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Visit their website here.

4. The Super Run – San Jose

Want to work out all those calories from everything you ate on Valentine’s Day? The Super Run in San Jose is not a free event, but they give you a cape with your purchase!

Details on how to register here.

