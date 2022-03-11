SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Shamrock Run – San Jose

Head to San Pedro Square on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. — For more details on this fun event, head to the website.

2. St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin

The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Dublin Blvd. and Amador Plaza Rd. — For more details, head to the website.

3. St. Patrick’s Day Parade – San Francisco

The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Market Street and Civic Center Plaza — For more details, head to the website.

4. St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl – San Francisco

After the parade, head to the Comet Club between noon and 8 p.m. for the annual post-parade party — For more details, head to the website.