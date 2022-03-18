SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Kids Club Gold Hunt – Concord

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday with Irish entertainment and crafts. For more details, visit the website.

2. Model Train Show – Walnut Creek

Enjoy some the Model Train Show in Walnut Creek starting at 11 a.m. For more details, visit the website.

3. Community Music Festival – Berkeley

Music for all ages — The annual musical carnival will be held at the Crowden Music Center. For more details, visit the website.

4. Messy Art Day – El Cerrito

Messy Art Day is back for the first time in two years. Come enjoy the hands-on, play based experience. For more details, visit the website.