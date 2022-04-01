SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?
Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.
1. Khmer New Year Festival – Oakland
Celebrate the national holiday with traditional live music, food, dance, and costumes. For more details, visit the website.
2. Chocolate Salon – San Francisco
Chocolate lovers — Come experience the finest chocolates on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. For more details, visit the website.
3. Chorus at the Park – Foster City
The Peninsula Women’s Chorus will be performing a free concert in the amphitheater at Foster City’s Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park. For more details, visit the website.
4. Renegade Craft Fair – San Francisco
Come to the Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion to celebrate local and national artists. For more details, visit the website.