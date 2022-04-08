SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rejoice, it’s the weekend! Need something fun to do in the Bay Area?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend.

1) Cherry Blossom Festival (San Francisco)

This is the 55th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, which starts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday (April 9-10). The event page can be read here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is scheduled to be at the event, a press release says.

2) Drive Thru East Egg Hunt (San Jose)

This free event is happening from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday April 9 but reservations are required. It will take place at the Los Lagos Golf Course. Full event details could be read here.

3) Blossom Festival – Saratoga

This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Saratoga, which will include live music performances. Food trucks will also be at the event. Full event details can be found here.

4) Soapbox Derby – San Francisco

The 2022 Soapbox Derby at McLaren Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full event details can be read here.