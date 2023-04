(KRON) — With Easter happening this Sunday, are you looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things.

All the following events take place on Saturday.

1) Egg Hunt Adventure – Belmont

2) Robot Block Party – Oakland

3) Twin Cities Easter Egg Festival – Corte Madera

4) Easter Egg Hunt & Parade – Sausalito