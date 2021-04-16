4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Free National Park Day – Muir Woods

April 17 is the first day of National Park Week — All park services fees will be free for everyone. For more details, CLICK HERE.

2. Kapwa Gardens Grand Opening – SOMA

Kapwa Gardens is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. It is the newest attraction in the Filipino Cultural District. For more details, CLICK HERE.

3. Gamble Gardens Free Compost Workshop – Palo Alto

Learn what to do with your kitchen or garden waste in Palo Alto on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.

4. Walkway Weekends – Chinatown San Francisco

Grant Avenue in San Francisco’s Chinatown will be closed to vehicles every weekend through June to enjoy the outdoor dining and shopping. For more details, CLICK HERE.