4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. West Coast Craft Market – San Francisco

The market at Fort Mason Center brings more than 60 of the best artist and designers across the Bay Area. For more details, CLICK HERE.

2. Super Special Sakura Festival – Berkeley

A market set up for you to come shop local, vintage and listen to music on Bancroft Way. For more details, CLICK HERE.

3. Coyote Creek Cleanup – San Jose

Help pick up litter along the creek and celebrate the Earth from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.

4. Fort Mason Flix – San Francisco

A line-up of classic films and the latest released will be shown every Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Mason Center for the Arts & Culture. For more details, CLICK HERE.