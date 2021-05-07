4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Open Air Artisan Faire – San Jose

An outdoor marketplace with more than 30 of the best local makers will be at Santana Row Saturday May 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.

2. Gem Faire – Santa Rosa

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Gem Fair, one of the largest gem and jewelry shows in the country. For more details, CLICK HERE.

3. Free Mother’s Day Skystar Ride – Golden Gate Park

Moms ride for free this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Golden Gate Park Ferris Wheel. For more details, CLICK HERE.

4. Mother’s Day Cruise – Alameda

Take your mom on a cruise of San Francisco Bay on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.