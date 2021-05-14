4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Cars and Coffee – San Francisco

Head to Fort Mason on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for some of the Bay Area’s finest cars. Money raised goes toward scholarships or camperships for youth. For more details, CLICK HERE.

2. Desi Kids Festival – San Jose

Head to Moitozo Park on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. for fun games, art, kids networking and more. For more details, CLICK HERE.

3. Chevy de Mayo – Novato

Head to the 51-50 Foundation Automobile Social Club on Sunday, May 16 at 11 a.m. for a fun feature event of any Chevy car. For more details, CLICK HERE.

4. Dance Battle – San Francisco

Come ‘Leave Your Mark On The Dance Floor’ on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. for an all-style street dance event. For more details, CLICK HERE.