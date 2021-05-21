4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Doga – San Francisco

Come learn how to bond with the dogs, while doing yoga. For more details, CLICK HERE.

2. SF Music Hall of Fame – San Francisco

Enjoy a day at the San Francisco Music Hall of Fame with the most iconic Bay Area artists & bands including Santana, Green Day, E-40, Stevie Nicks, Metallica, Journey, Janis Joplin, Dead Kennedys, John Lee Hooker, Charles Brown, and many others. For more details, CLICK HERE.

3. Farmers Market – Morgan Hill

More than 30 farmers and vendors will be at Caltrain Station on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.

4. The Shoreline Festival – Crockett

This is a first-of-its-kind festival in Crockett, California on May 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.