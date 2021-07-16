4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Alamere Falls Hike – Point Reyes National Seashore

Get those hiking boots on and head out on this neat hike. For more details, head to this website.

2. Fog City Flea – San Francisco

Head out to the Ferry Building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a market of makers and merchants from across the Bay Area. For more details, head to this website.

3. Free Hands-On Science Workshop – San Francisco

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., take your family to the workshop to build toys and projects, and much more. For more details, head to this website.

4. Forest Home Farms – San Ramon

A little homegrown farming — See how it was done many years ago. For more details, head to this website.