4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?
Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.
1. Alamere Falls Hike – Point Reyes National Seashore
Get those hiking boots on and head out on this neat hike. For more details, head to this website.
2. Fog City Flea – San Francisco
Head out to the Ferry Building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a market of makers and merchants from across the Bay Area. For more details, head to this website.
3. Free Hands-On Science Workshop – San Francisco
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., take your family to the workshop to build toys and projects, and much more. For more details, head to this website.
4. Forest Home Farms – San Ramon
A little homegrown farming — See how it was done many years ago. For more details, head to this website.