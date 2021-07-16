4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Alamere Falls Hike – Point Reyes National Seashore

Get those hiking boots on and head out on this neat hike. For more details, head to this website.

2. Fog City Flea – San Francisco

Head out to the Ferry Building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a market of makers and merchants from across the Bay Area. For more details, head to this website.

3. Free Hands-On Science Workshop – San Francisco

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., take your family to the workshop to build toys and projects, and much more. For more details, head to this website.

4. Forest Home Farms – San Ramon

A little homegrown farming — See how it was done many years ago. For more details, head to this website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News