4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Free Movies In The Park – San Mateo

Take the family out to watch Raya and The Last Dragon on Saturday night at Coyote Point Recreation Area. The movie will start at 8:30 p.m. For more details, visit their website.

2. Sonoma County Fair – Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Fair kicks off this weekend in Santa Rosa. For more details, visit their website.

3. Avocado Con – San Francisco

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, head over to District Six to enjoy everything avocado. For more details, visit their website.

4. Aloha By The Bay – San Francisco

Come enjoy the Nihonmachi Street Fair’s pop-up at the Peace Plaza SF Japantown on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. For more details, visit their website.