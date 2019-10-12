4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.

Pumpkins in the Park in San Jose

You’ll find pumpkins, costumes, apple cider and carnival games at this weekend’s Pumpkins in the Park event at Guadalupe River Park in San Jose. The event begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. It’s free to attend and any funds raised during the event will go toward the Guadalupe River Park Conservancy.

More information here

Harvest Fair in Dublin

The fair kicks off Saturday at noon and goes until 5 p.m. at 6600 Donlon Way in Dublin. At the fair, you’ll find “old fashioned fall fun” with music and wagon rides. Kids can churn butter and pan for gold. Attendees can also enjoy arts and craft and a variety of fall foods.

More information here

Park Street Classic Car Show in Alameda

The 26th annual event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Downtown Alameda. Expect to find more than 400 classic cars — including antique cars and hot rods. The event is held in Alameda’s downtown district. If you want to see the parade of cars when they arrive, get to the event earlier from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

More information here

Dogtoberfest in Livermore

This event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Robert Livermore Park and will feature dogs vendors, dog contests, beer, wine, food and adoptable pups. The event is, of course, K9-friendly. There will be a dog costume contest at 11:30 a.m. and a trick contest at 12:30 p.m. The event goes through the afternoon.

More information here.