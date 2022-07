(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1) Family Tide Pool Adventure – Bolinas (Saturday, 9:00 AM)

2) Bastille Day Festival – San Francisco (Saturday, 11:00 AM)

3) Pixar Family Fun Series – San Rafael (Saturday, 1:00 PM)

4) North Beach Farmers Market – San Francisco (Saturday, 9:00 AM)