SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area.

1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday)

2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday)

3) Art and Plant Summer Festival – San Jose (Saturday)

4) Aloha by the Bay – San Francisco (Saturday)