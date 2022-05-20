SAN FRANCISCO — Looking for something to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things to do.

1) Goat Yoga (Half Moon Bay)

Check out Half Moon Bay at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for some goat yoga, which is exactly what it sounds like: yoga while goats walk all over you.

2) Art & Wine Festival (Pleasant Hill)

After COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and 2021, the Pleasant Hill Art & Wine Festival is coming back. It is a two-day event that begins Saturday at 11:00 a.m. For more details, click here.

3) Classic Car Show (Fremont)

Like classic cars? Head over to Spin-A-Yarn Steakhouse at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday for a classic car show. The weather will be excellent as well.

4) Bug Day & Bug Olympics (San Francisco)

Randall Museum is hosting Bug Day, which features maggot races, insect art and more. It begins at 10:00 a.m, on Sunday. For full details, click here.