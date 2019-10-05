4 Fun Things: Weekend events across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you need something to do this weekend, here’s a guide to some events happening in the Bay Area.

Tiny Living Festival in Richmond

If minimalism and living small is your thing — then the Tiny Living Festival this weekend in Richmond is the event for you. The event is perfect for those looking to learn more about the tiny home lifestyle. The festival will feature vendors and builders and tickets start at $15. It begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes through Sunday at 6 p.m.

Black Cowboy Parade and Festival in Oakland

The event kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. at 18th and Adeline in Oakland. It’s hosted by the Oakland Black Cowboy Association, which works to educate the community about people of color settling in the west. The festival’s in its 45th year and begins at noon.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco

The annual festival began Friday at noon and continues throughout the weekend at Hellman Hollow and Lindley and Marx Meadows in Golden Gate Park. Best of all, the event is free!

Oktoberfest in Mountain View

The event is in its seventh year and features authentic German food, beer and concessions. The free event takes place at Bryant Street at Dana Street in Mountain View. The event begins Saturday and continues through Sunday.

