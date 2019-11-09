4 Fun Things: Weekend events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4’s Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.

Union Square Ice Skating – San Francisco

It’s that time of the year! A San Francisco holiday tradition in the heart of Union Square. The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink offers ice skating for all ages.

More information here

Snowbomb Ski and Snowboard Festival – Santa Clara

Happening only this weekend! The Santa Clara Snowbomb Ski and Board Festival takes place in three major parts of Northern California: San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sacramento.

More information here

Dia De Los Muertos Live Jazz & Blues – Oakland

Join The Artists Loft for an evening of Jazz and Blues by local Bay Area guitarist, Bigg Daddy. The event is free and open to the public of all ages.

More information here

Children’s Winter Festival – Walnut Creek

Getcha skate on! Those of all ages are invited to kick off the ice skating season with the Children’s Winter Festival on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission and skates for the first 250 guests. $5 admission until 5 p.m., then $15 per person

More information here