4 Fun Things: Weekend events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4’s Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.

CAL SAILING CLUB FREE BOAT RIDES – BERKELEY

The Cal Sailing Club is giving the public a chance to sail around the Bay — in style! Rides are given on a first-come-first-served basis. Try to arrive at 1 p.m. when the signups begin at the table.

Cost: zero.

Fun: limitless.

More information here

HARVEST FESTIVAL – SAN MATEO

The San Mateo Harvest Festival brings thousands of handmade arts and crafts, live music and performances, delicious foods and more to the San Mateo Event Center this weekend. Tickets are $9 general admission, $7 for seniors and military, $4 youth (13-17) and FREE for 12 & under.

More information here

AMERICAN INDIAN HERITAGE CELEBRATION – SAN JOSE

The annual American Indian Heritage Celebration returns to the fairgrounds this year with Olympic Gold Medalist, Billy Mills! There will be dance exhibitions, Aztec dancers, an American Indian market and much more! FREE ADMISSION. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

More information here

GERMAN LANTERN FESTIVAL – PRESIDIO

Light the lanterns and join for a magic sunset stroll in the Presidio. Saturday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is FREE.

More information here