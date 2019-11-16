4 Fun Things: Weekend events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4’s Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.
CAL SAILING CLUB FREE BOAT RIDES – BERKELEY
The Cal Sailing Club is giving the public a chance to sail around the Bay — in style! Rides are given on a first-come-first-served basis. Try to arrive at 1 p.m. when the signups begin at the table.
Cost: zero.
Fun: limitless.
HARVEST FESTIVAL – SAN MATEO
The San Mateo Harvest Festival brings thousands of handmade arts and crafts, live music and performances, delicious foods and more to the San Mateo Event Center this weekend. Tickets are $9 general admission, $7 for seniors and military, $4 youth (13-17) and FREE for 12 & under.
AMERICAN INDIAN HERITAGE CELEBRATION – SAN JOSE
The annual American Indian Heritage Celebration returns to the fairgrounds this year with Olympic Gold Medalist, Billy Mills! There will be dance exhibitions, Aztec dancers, an American Indian market and much more! FREE ADMISSION. Parking is $10 per vehicle.
GERMAN LANTERN FESTIVAL – PRESIDIO
Light the lanterns and join for a magic sunset stroll in the Presidio. Saturday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is FREE.