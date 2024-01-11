(KRON) — Four people with gang ties have been arrested in connection to a Christmas Day shooting that left a 6-year-old child injured, the Mountain View Police Department announced on Thursday.

On Dec. 25, a robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 1905 Latham Street. A necklace was stolen. Later that day, police said, a shooting occurred on the 900 block of Clark Avenue, resulting in a 6-year-old child being injured.

Mountain View PD detectives launched an investigation into the incidents. A Santa Clara County judge issued search warrants for several locations and arrest warrants for several people believed connected to the crimes.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, at around 8 a.m., Mountain View PD and several area SWAT teams executed search and arrest warrants at these locations:

2700 block of Del Medio Court

1900 block of Latham Street

200 block of Calderon Avenue

1600 block of Ottawa Court in Sunnyvale

The operation, police said, was successful with no significant incidents. The operation resulted in the arrests of the following individuals:

Tristen Villanueva, 18, of Mountain View, charged with robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily harm, conspiracy and gang enhancement

Gilbert Murillo, 20, of Mountain View, charged with conspiracy and gang enhancement

Two male juveniles from Mountain View, charged with conspiracy and gang enhancement. One juvenile faces additional charges for probation violation

Multiple agencies collaborated in the operation, police said, including the Campbell Police Department, Los Altos Police Department, Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety and the Mountain View Fire Department.