4 Google employees fired over data security issues

(CNN) – Four Google employees have lost their jobs after allegedly violating the company’s data security policy.

Google sent an email to all staff members on Monday describing some of the actions allegedly taken by the fired employees.

Google says they accessed other employees’ calendars and shared information about their whereabouts with outside sources.

The email was sent out on behalf of Google’s security and investigations team.

The company declined to comment beyond confirming the contents of the email.

The news comes as Google employees fight back over several issues at the company, like its handling of sexual harassment allegations against executives, inadequate action on climate change and the potential development of a censored search engine service in China.

Latest News Headlines: