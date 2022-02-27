SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A total of six people were injured in a car crash that included pedestrians on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco’s Sunset District, San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4.

The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. on the 700 block of Irving Street where multiple pedestrians were hit by a car, police said.

An elderly male driver and three pedestrians were taken to a local hospital. Authorities do not know the severity of their respective injuries.

Police did not say whether or not there was another vehicle involved in the crash — including the identities of the victims.

Traffic on Irving Street between 8th and 9th Avenues will be closed as an investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Video from the Citizen App shows first responders at the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.