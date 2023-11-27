(KRON) — Five people were injured and four were hospitalized after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven in Novato on Monday, the Novato Police Department confirmed.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the store located at 800 Diablo Ave. A solo driver crashed into the building, police said.

The four people hospitalized had injuries that police described as varying between minor and moderate. The driver is among those who were hospitalized.

Police are still investigating why the crash happened, but impairment is not believed to be a factor. The building has been red-tagged and closed off.