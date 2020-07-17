4 hurt in back-to-back shootings in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating if two shootings that sent four people to the hospital overnight are related.

The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of S. 24th Street. In that shooting, a boy was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Less than two hours later, three men were found shot in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive.

Those three victims were taken to a local hospital, with one victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended in either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

Latest Stories: