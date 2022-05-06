SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four people were injured, two critically, when a car fell off a cliff near the Sutro Baths on the city’s far-westside early Friday, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials stated they don’t know how fast the car was traveling, though it went 30-40 yards down the cliff, according to a tweet. The vehicle ended up buried in the sand.

Later Friday morning, the department tweeted pictures of the car. The incident was reported to the department at 2:53 a.m.