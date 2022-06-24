SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people have suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in San Francisco, fire officials announced on Twitter. Three ambulances have responded to the scene at Southbound I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp.
Residents were asked to avoid the exit where the off ramp is closed until around 5 p.m. That ramp has now been opened, officials tweeted.
KRON On is streaming news live now
SFFD first tweeted about the incident at 3:46 p.m.
Officials did not release any more information about the victims. No other information was immediately available.