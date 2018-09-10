Bay Area

DASHCAM VIDEO: Muni driver seriously injured after bus crashes into building

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 06:11 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 11:20 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Two people are injured after a Muni bus crashed into a building in San Francisco Monday morning. 

Authorities say for unknown reasons at this time the bus driver crossed the center divider and crashed into a dry cleaners business near Lombard, between Scott and Pierce in the Marina District.

The Muni bus driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Another passenger was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Others who were hurt were treated on the scene and released.

Officials say a city inspector has been called to the scene to evaluate the damage done to the building.

As of 11:15 a.m. all 28 and 43 coaches are returning to their regular routes because the crash scene in now cleared.

