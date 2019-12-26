4 injured following shooting at holiday party in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a holiday party Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

When officers arrived to the 2100 block of 34th Avenue, they located four victims, three men and one woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to various hospitals. Officials say medical conditions range from stable to serious, but have not provided specifics.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

Authorities say additional updates will be provided on Thursday.